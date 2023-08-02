Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million. The Washington-based company…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.