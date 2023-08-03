Xponential Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.4 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.9 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPOF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.