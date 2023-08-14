XP Inc.A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported net income of $197.4 million in…

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $717.1 million in the period.

