Xoma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

