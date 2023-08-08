Xeris Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.8 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $165 million.

