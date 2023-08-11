Xenetic Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $651,000 in the period.

