Xencor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XNCR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.