XCel Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 5:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

