X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

