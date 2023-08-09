Wynn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $105.2 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $105.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYNN

