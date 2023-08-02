WWE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $410.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.