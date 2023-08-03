Live Radio
WW International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $226.8 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

