W&T: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.7 million.

