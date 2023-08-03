Workiva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $155 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $156 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $626 million to $628 million.

