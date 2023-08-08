Workhorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million…

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million in its second quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 million.

