Workday: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $78.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twenty-four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

