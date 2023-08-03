Wix.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $390 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $386 million to $391 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.