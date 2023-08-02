Wingstop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $16.2 million. On…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.9 million.

