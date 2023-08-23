Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 23, 2023, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $201.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.12.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up