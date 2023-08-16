Williams Industrial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.1 million…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period.

