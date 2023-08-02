Williams Cos.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $460 million. On…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $460 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.