Willdan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported net income of $397,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $119.1 million in the period.

