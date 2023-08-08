WideOpenWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.7 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $691 million to $696 million.

