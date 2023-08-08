WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.