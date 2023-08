WASHINGTON (AP) — White House will ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war and $12 billion for…

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House will ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war and $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported $12 billion for Ukraine and $13 billion for disaster fund).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.