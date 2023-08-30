What to Know About College Early Action and Early Decision

Senior year is a busy time for high school students, especially those planning to attend college. Those students usually spend…

Senior year is a busy time for high school students, especially those planning to attend college. Those students usually spend their fall semester putting together their college applications, including writing essays and asking for letters of recommendation.

About 10% of schools offer one or both of the early admissions options: early decision and early action. Here’s what to know about the differences between the two rounds, as well as reasons students may want to consider getting a head start on their applications.

What Is Early Decision?

Early decision is a binding commitment, meaning those who apply in this round must attend the selected college if they are accepted. You can only apply to one school early decision because of that binding commitment. So experts recommend only applying early decision if you have a clear top-choice school.

“Everyone says you should fall in love with a place before you apply early decision,” says Joel Hart, senior associate dean of admissions and director of operations at Pomona College in California. “And I’m not sure that you can fall in love with what you think an institution is going to be. You can’t know until you’ve enrolled what that experience is really going to be like.”

But, he adds, “I do think if you’re applying early decision, you need to be pretty sure that you can be happy there. You need to have a pretty good sense that it’s the right place for you, and that what the institution offers and the experiences that you’ve had there, that those are things that you are looking for.”

Deadlines vary, but applications in this round of admissions are typically due Nov. 1 or Nov. 15, with decisions released four to six weeks later.

While awaiting an early decision admissions decision, students can submit their applications to other colleges through early action, which is not a binding commitment. Any offers of admission must be declined, however, if the applicant is eventually accepted early decision.

“I always encourage people to continue with the big list,” says Milyon Trulove, vice president and dean of admission and financial aid at Reed College in Oregon. “So yes, that school might be your primary choice, but you might have a third, fourth, fifth and sixth choice. Because admission is not guaranteed, you want to keep those other options alive until you are at the point of deciding.”

There can be consequences for breaking the binding agreement or not withdrawing other acceptances by the deadline — unless it’s due to financial reasons, in most cases — which may include students losing their deposit and having their offer rescinded.

What Is Early Action?

Early action — which has either a November or December deadline — is similar to early decision without the binding agreement. But unlike with early decision, students don’t have to commit to a school or submit a deposit until May 1.

“It still shows that they’re super interested in attending that institution and that they would like to hear back quickly on their application,” says Caitlin Locke, director of undergraduate recruitment at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. “But it gives that buffer room where they can have a little more time to weigh out their options, apply to other schools and really dive deeply into that decision-making process throughout their senior year.”

Note that some schools have a restrictive early action policy that prohibits students from applying early decision or early action elsewhere. But again, this type of early action is not binding.

Why Students Should Consider Early Action or Early Decision

In many cases, colleges have higher acceptance rates during the early admission rounds, especially early decision. They also often give those students who were accepted early priority status in the housing and roommate selection process, experts say.

Duke University in North Carolina, for instance, accepted 16.4% of early decision applicants in its class of 2027, compared with just 4.8% of students who applied during the regular decision round, according to the school.

“The reason students apply under an early decision round is that they feel really strongly that that institution is their first choice college and that it’s where they want to spend their four years in college. I feel like that enthusiasm and that connection is visible in student applications,” says Jeff Allen, vice president for admissions and financial aid at Macalester College in Minnesota.

Some students may also just stand out a little bit better in a smaller pool, Hart says.

Another benefit of applying early can be additional scholarships. Students admitted under early action or early decision at the University of New Haven, for instance, receive a guaranteed minimum $15,000 annual merit scholarship.

In the past, applying early also meant students received their financial aid packages early — if the college provided that information alongside acceptance letters. However, that won’t be the case this year as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, does not open until December.

“Everyone will be in line to get that financial aid package, so it’s not a huge advantage as it would have been previous years when students who get that FAFSA completed by October were going to get them early,” says James Pennix, vice president for enrollment management at Roanoke College in Virginia.

Factors to Consider Before Applying Early

Not every school offers early admissions options. There are upwards of 4,000 degree-granting institutions in the U.S, but as of 2023, only about 450 colleges have early decision or early action plans or both, according to the College Board.

Some offer two deadlines for their early rounds, known as Early Decision I and Early Decision II, or Early Action I and Early Action II. The first deadline might be in November, while the other is in January, giving applicants time to build their list of schools.

Students may “need the extra time to visit one last time or they want to show us a full semester of senior year grades,” Hart says. “Let’s assume they had sort of a rocky start at the beginning of high school and their grades have trended upwards really nicely, and they want to show us they really are going to hit the ground running in college because they’ve got a great first semester of senior year grades. If they wait until applying in early decision two, they’ve got that full set of grades behind them.”

However, applying early doesn’t make sense for every student. One factor early decision applicants need to consider is their financial situation, as students are required to commit prior to knowing their aid eligibility.

Some data indicates that wealthier students typically apply to college earlier than their lower-income peers. According to the College Board, as of Nov. 1, 2022 — last year’s early admissions cycle — about 61% of U.S. applicants lived in the top 20% most affluent ZIP codes nationwide, compared to just 5% from the bottom quintile.

Some colleges try to reduce that financial disparity. Macalester College, for instance, offers an early financial aid assessment program, where students thinking about applying early decision can receive an official report that states their eligibility for need-based financial aid or merit-based scholarships.

Experts advise students and families to reach out to admission officers with any questions or to get advice on which deadline might be the best fit for them.

“If you haven’t applied ED or EA, regular decision is still a great option,” Trulove says. “Your heart might change later on. So I don’t want to discourage people by them thinking it’ll be harder to get in. They should apply to where they want to be, and whenever that happens, it’s the right call for them.”

