If you have a Roth IRA or are thinking of getting one, you may be looking at ways to incorporate the account into your long-term plan. Established in 1997, the Roth individual retirement account has long been a favored option for retirement savings due to its promise of tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Roth IRAs have a five-year rule that lays out a timeline to follow to avoid fees.

As you look at the details associated with the account, it can be a good strategy to consider:

— What is the Roth IRA five-year rule?

— The five-year rule for Roth IRA conversions.

— The five-year rule for inherited Roth IRAs.

— Consequences for breaking the five-year rule.

— Exceptions to the five-year rule.

What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

After opening and contributing to a Roth IRA, you’ll need to wait five years to begin tax-free withdrawals of investment earnings. “The very first contribution to your very first Roth IRA is what starts the clock,” says Brandon Steele, a certified financial planner and co-founder of Mainsail Financial Group in Bellevue, Washington. Once you open a Roth IRA and the five-year rule begins, the waiting period can be applied to other accounts.

After five years have passed, you’ll still need to meet certain requirements to be eligible to withdraw earnings without penalty. To qualify for tax-free withdrawals, you’ll also need to be 59 1/2 or older. “If your first contribution to a Roth IRA was at age 58, you still cannot take out all of your funds after 59 1/2 because you will not have satisfied the five-year rule,” Steele says. In this case, you will need to wait until age 63 for the account to be eligible for qualified distributions.

The five-year time frame is calculated based on tax years. The IRS determines a tax year as running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The deadline for contributions coincides with the deadline for filing taxes. If you fund a Roth IRA in April 2024 for the calendar year of 2023, the five-year rule starts as of Jan. 1, 2023. You could begin withdrawing earnings from the account on or after Jan. 1, 2028.

If you want to withdraw funds before the account is five years old, aim to distribute contributions to the account instead of investment earnings. “Money contributed to a Roth can be withdrawn at any time regardless of age without tax or penalty,” says Ben Soccodato, a financial planner at Barnum Financial Group in Elmsford, New York. If you put $5,000 into a Roth IRA and want to take it out two months later, you can do so without tax or penalty if you meet the qualifying requirements for withdrawals. However, the earnings would need to remain in the account until the account is five years old to avoid taxes and penalties.

The 5-Year Rule for Roth IRA Conversions

The rules are slightly different for Roth IRA conversions. “As opposed to waiting five years after your initial contribution to any Roth IRA, each conversion has its own five-year waiting period,” says Rafael Rubio, president of Stable Retirement Planners in Southfield, Michigan. If you convert $20,000 to a Roth IRA in 2023, you’ll need to wait until 2028 to be eligible to take qualified distributions. If you convert another $20,000 to a Roth IRA in 2024, you’ll need to fulfill another five-year rule and wait until 2029 to make qualified distributions.

The 5-Year Rule for Inherited Roth IRAs

Inherited Roth IRAs are subject to the five-year rule as well. “All owners of inherited Roth IRA assets will want to check the date of the original contribution, conversion or rollover to make sure they are not met with a surprise tax bill come tax time,” says Brent Weiss, a financial planner and head of financial wellness at Facet Wealth in Baltimore.

If you are not the spouse of the account owner and you inherit a Roth IRA, the SECURE Act has established that you will generally need to withdraw the funds within a decade. If you are the spouse, you can stretch out withdrawals over your lifetime.

Consequences of Breaking the 5-Year Rule

If you take a distribution from a Roth IRA that is fewer than five years old, the portion of the withdrawal that comes from investment earnings could be subject to income tax and an early withdrawal penalty. The amount you’ll pay in penalties and taxes will depend on your age, income and how long you have held the account.

If you’re under 59 1/2 years old and have held the account for less than five years, you can expect to pay a 10% penalty and also income taxes on earnings distributed from the account. If you are over 59 1/2 years old and have held the account for less than five years, you won’t need to pay a penalty on the earnings, but the amount will be subject to income taxes.

Exceptions to the 5-Year Rule

There are several times when you may be able to make early withdrawals from a Roth IRA without paying a penalty. For instance, you might be able to use up to $10,000 in earnings from the account to pay for a first home. You could qualify to use earnings to cover higher education expenses for yourself, your spouse, child or grandchild. “There are health-related expenses that may provide exceptions,” Steele says. “You may reimburse yourself for medical expenses that are over 10% of your adjusted gross income.” If you are unemployed, you might be eligible to use funds to pay for health insurance premiums. There are also exceptions if you become permanently disabled.

