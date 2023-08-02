Westwood Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 70 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

