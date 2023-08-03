WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $202 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $202 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

