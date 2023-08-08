Westport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $85 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

