Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

