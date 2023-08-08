Western Asset Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Tuesday reported a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4 million.

