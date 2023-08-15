Westaim: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.4 million in its second quarter.…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The investment company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.