Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.

