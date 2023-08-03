Werner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.9 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.9 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $811.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $807.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

