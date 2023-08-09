Wendy’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $59.6 million.…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $59.6 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $561.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $569.1 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.

