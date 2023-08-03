Wayfair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

