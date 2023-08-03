Wave Life Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its second quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.1 million.

