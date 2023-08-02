Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $150.6 million. The…

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $150.6 million.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $740.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.30 per share.

