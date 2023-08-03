Warner Bros. Discovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.24…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.24 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.48 billion.

