Walmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.89 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $161.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.36 to $6.46 per share.

