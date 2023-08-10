WalkMe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $266 million to $270 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKME

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.