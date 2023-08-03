Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $308.6 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $308.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.