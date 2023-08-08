VTEX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTEX

