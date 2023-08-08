Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.2 million.

