Voyager Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

