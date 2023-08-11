Live Radio
VOC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 4:31 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

_____

