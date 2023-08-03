Vital Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.7 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.9 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $465 million.

