Vital Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $294.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $16.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.07 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $335.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

