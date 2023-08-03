Visteon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $983 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.2 million.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

